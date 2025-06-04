Catholic World News

Body of kidnapped priest discovered in Syria?

June 04, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The body of Father Paolo Dall’Oglio, an Italian Jesuit who was kidnapped in Syria in 2013, has been recovered, the Italian weekly Oggi reports. But the priest’s family doubts the accuracy of the report.

The body of a man in clerical clothing was found in a mass grave. The priest’s sister pointed out that when he was abducted he was wearing civilian clothes. Cardinal Mario Zenari, the apostolic nuncio in Syria, said that he did not know if the remains were those of the Jesuit missionary.

In 2019, the US State Department offered a $5 million reward for information that would identify the forces that kidnapped Father Dall’Oglio and other Christian clerics. All were believed to be victims of the Islamic State.

