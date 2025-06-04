Catholic World News

Bishop Martin delays ban on Traditional Latin Mass

June 04, 2025

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Michael Martin of Charlotte, North Carolina, delayed implementation of a directive that bans the Traditional Latin Mass in parishes of the diocese.

The bishop announced that the restrictions would go into effect on October 2, rather than on July 8, as originally announced. He also said that if the Vatican announced any relaxation of restrictions on the TLM, he “would abide by those instructions.”

Bishop Martin—who had faced intense criticism for his proposed restrictions—said that he was responding to requests from priests and lay people of the diocese, who pleaded for a delay of the new rules. He said, “I want to listen to the concerns of these parishioners and their priests, and I am willing to give them more time to absorb these changes.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!