FBI memo on ‘radical traditional Catholics’ had wider circulation than acknowledged

June 04, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: An FBI memo that suggesting surveillance of traditional Catholic congregations, which became public in 2023, had broader circulation than the Biden administration acknowledged, FBI files reveal.

The memo, originating from the FBI office in Richmond, Virginia, was distributed to more than 1,000 FBI employees in 2023.

Remarkably, the FBI files show no evidence that any FBI agent expressed dismay about the memo’s implications for religious freedom.

