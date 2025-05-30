Catholic World News

Catholic share of Peru’s population declines

May 30, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A survey by the Peruvian Studies Institute shows a continued decline in the proportion of the country’s people who identify themselves as Catholic.

The Catholic proportion of the population dropped from 63.5% in November 2024 to 60.2% in May 2025, the survey reported. The decline reflects the long-term influence of Evangelical missionaries. In 1996, only 4.4% of Peru’s people were Evangelicals, according to the Peruvian Studies Institute; today that figure is 23.9%.

(The linked story suggests that the election of Pope Leo XIV, who served for years in Peru, has not curbed the loss of Catholics. But the survey’s organizers caution that the papal election was too recent to influence the trend.)

