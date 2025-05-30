Catholic World News

Vatican Library to digitize 80,000 rare manuscripts

May 30, 2025

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican Library has announced plans to digitize more than 80,000 ancient manuscripts, in a project supported by the Colnaghi Foundation, a non-profit committed to the preservation of antiquities.

The Vatican Library collection includes thousands of works that date back to the days before the printing press, including the only near-complete copy of Cicero’s Republic and Botticelli’s illustrations for Dante’s Divine Comedy.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!