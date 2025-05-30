Catholic World News

German archdiocese claims no knowledge of outrageous performance in cathedral

May 30, 2025

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Paderborn, Germany has said that it had not been fully informed about an artistic performance in the cathedral that had prompted howls of outrage among the faithful, and has apologized for “hurt religious feelings.”

On May 15, an artistic troupe called Bodytalk staged a performance in front of the cathedral’s altar, featuring dancers waving plucked chickens. More than 20,000 people have signed a petition protesting the performance.

““The specific content and design of this program segment was not known in advance” to archdiocesan officials, according to a statement from the archdiocese. That statement continued: “We take the reactions to the performance very seriously and have already begun reviewing our internal procedures.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!