New president not likely to bring change at Pontifical Academy for Life

May 28, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Vatican journalist Edward Pentin, writing in the ,I>National Catholic Register, explores the background of Msgr. Renzo Pegararo, newly appointed by Pope Leo to be president of the Pontifical Academy for Life, and concludes that he is likely to continue the policies pursued by his controversial predecessor, Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia.

