Pope meets Italian soccer league winners

May 27, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo met on May 27 with the SSC Napoli soccer team that won the Italian league championship.

In brief remarks the Pope said that “it’s the team that wins the championship.” Reflecting more broadly, he said: “Unfortunately, when sport becomes a business, it risks losing the values that make it educational, and it can even become harmful from that point of view.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

