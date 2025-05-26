Catholic World News

Archbishop Paglia steps down from Pontifical Academy for Life

May 26, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia has confirmed that he is no longer acting as president of the Pontifical Academy for Life, having reached the mandatory retirement age of 80.

The Vatican had announced last week that Archbishop Paglia—whose tenure at the Pontifical Academy for Life had been marked by controversy—had been replaced by Cardinal Baldassare Reina in his other role as grand chancellor of the Pontifical “John Paul II” Theological Institute for Marriage and Family Sciences. But no announcement has yet been made about his replacement at the Pontifical Academy for Life. In both institutions, the archbishop had drawn the ire of pro-life activists by de-emphasizing issues such as abortion and euthanasia.

Archbishop Paglia told the Italian daily La Stampa that his 80th birthday fell on April 20, and no public notice of his retirement was made because of the death of Pope Francis the following day.

