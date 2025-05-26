Catholic World News

Russia rejects Vatican site for Ukraine peace talks

May 26, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has thrown cold water on a proposal for the Vatican to host talks to end the war in Ukraine.

Lavrov said that it would be inappropriate for two Orthodox nations to schedule diplomatic talks at the Vatican. “Many people are fantasizing” about proposed negotiations, Lavrov said, and Russia has not accepted any concrete suggestions.

