Papal visit to Santa Maria Maggiore highlights Marian devotion

May 26, 2025

Following his installation as Bishop of Rome in his cathedral, the Archbasilica of Saint John Lateran, Pope Leo XIV visited the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major, where he venerated the sixth-century Marian icon of the Salus Populi Romani.

“Thank you for being here, in front of this Basilica, this afternoon, this evening, when we celebrate, all gathered together, as members of the Diocese of Rome, the presence of its new Bishop,” he said.

“I thank all those who work in this Basilica, the two Cardinals who accompany me this evening and the many people who are dedicated to helping us live our life of prayer, of devotion, and who above all help us to draw closer to the Mother of Jesus, to the Mother of God, Mary Most Holy,” he continued. “It is a beautiful opportunity to renew this devotion to Mary, Salus Popoli Romani, who has accompanied the people of Rome so many times in their needs.”

“We ask God, through the intercession of his Mother, to bless all of you, your families, your loved ones and to help us all to walk together in the Church, united as the one family of God,” he concluded, before inviting the faithful to join him in praying a Hail Mary, and imparting his blessing.

