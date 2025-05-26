Catholic World News

Father Stanislaus Streich, martyr of Communism, beatified in Poland

May 26, 2025

Father Stanislaus Kostka Streich (1902-1938), a priest slain at the altar, was beatified as a martyr in Poznań, Poland, on May 24. Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, prefect of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints, was the principal celebrant at the outdoor Mass (video).

Blessed Streich was “killed in hatred of the faith in 1938 because his work on behalf of the poor and workers irritated followers of the Communist ideology,” Pope Leo said. “May his example inspire priests in particular to give themselves generously in the service of the Gospel and their brothers and sisters.”

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!