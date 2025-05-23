Catholic World News

Cardinal Grech stresses synodality in talk to religious superiors

May 23, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Mario Grech, the secretary-general of the Synod of Bishops, laid heavy stress on the theme of synodality in a talk to the Union of Superiors General of male religious orders.

“We want to be a synodal Church, a Church that moves forward,” the cardinal told the assembly. “Pope Leo XIV encourages us to advance on the path of synodality, making fruitful the many seeds planted in the soil of the Church during the 2021–2024 Synodal process.”

