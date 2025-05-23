Catholic World News

Delaware legalized assisted suicide

May 23, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Delaware’s Governor Matt Meyer has signed legislation that will make physician-assisted suicided legal beginning in 2026.

Delaware will be the 11th American state to allow assisted suicide, joining . California, Colorado, Hawaii, Maine, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Vermont, and Washington. The practice is also legal in the District of Columbia.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

