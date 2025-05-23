Catholic World News

North Carolina bishop bars Traditional Mass in parishes

May 23, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Michael Martin of Charlotte, North Carolina, has announced that the celebration of the Traditional Latin Mass (TLM) will be ended in diocesan parishes.

Bishop Martin explained that he was completing the implementation of Traditionis Custodes in Charlotte. He said that one new chapel will be established in the diocese where the TLM will be celebrated.

The announcement by Bishop Martin deflates the hopes of Traditionalist Catholics that the drive to suppress the Latin Mass would end with the pontificate of Pope Francis. Ironically, the bishop expressed the hope that his new policy would “promote the concord and unity of the Church.”

