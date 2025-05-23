Catholic World News

30% of Americans consult astrology, tarot cards, or fortune tellers

May 23, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: 29% of Catholics “say they believe in astrology,” according to the Pew Research Center. “Hispanic Catholics, Black Protestants and adults who say their religion is ‘nothing in particular’ are among the most likely to say they believe that consulting a fortune teller, tarot cards or astrology gives them helpful insights.”

“Women ages 18 to 49 are especially likely to express belief (43%)” in astrology, the Pew report continued. “LGBT adults are much more likely than adults who are not LGBT to believe in astrology (43% vs. 26%).”

The Catechism of the Catholic Church teaches:

Consulting horoscopes, astrology, palm reading, interpretation of omens and lots, the phenomena of clairvoyance, and recourse to mediums all conceal a desire for power over time, history, and, in the last analysis, other human beings, as well as a wish to conciliate hidden powers. They contradict the honor, respect, and loving fear that we owe to God alone.

