Kennedy orders review of abortion pill effects

May 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has announced a call for a thorough review of the safety considerations involving the abortion drug mifepristone, citing the “alarming” results of a new study, based on review of 800,000 cases, showing that over 10% of the women who used the drug suffered severe complications.

