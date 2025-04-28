Catholic World News

Study shows frequent, serious complications from abortion pill

April 28, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A new study of complications arising from the use of the abortion drug mifepristone has shown that more than one in ten users experience serious side effects.

The study found that 10.9% of women who took the abortion drug suffered from sepsis, infection, hemorrhage, or other potentially life-threatening effects. The frequency of adverse side effects was an astonishing 22 times the level now officially recognized by the Food and Drug Administration.

The new study is based on analysis of health-insurance records involving more than 800,000 cases. The current FDA recommendations are based on trials involving just over 30,000 case.

