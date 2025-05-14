Catholic World News

Robert Royal sees the Pope’s ‘bold bet’ on Leo XIII

May 14, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Robert Royal, the editor of The Catholic Thing, reflects on the jubilant mood in Rome after the election of Pope Leo XIV, and the significance of the new Pope’s choice of a name.

Leo XIV has placed a bold bet in selecting his name and openly declaring his connection to his great predecessor. Like Leo XIII, he’s going to need more than piecemeal responses to the age.

