Pope meets with Italian tennis star

May 14, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV, who has described himself as an enthusiastic tennis player, met on May 14 with Jannik Sinner, the Italian tennis pro who is currently ranked as the world’s #1 player. Sinner was in Rome to compete in the Italian Open.

When Sinner jokingly asked the Pontiff if he wanted to play, Pope Leo gestured toward the meeting room beside the Paul VI auditorium and said: “Here we’ll break something. Best not to!”

