Catholic World News

Episcopal Church refuses settlement help for South African refugees

May 14, 2025

» Continue to this story on Daily Wire

CWN Editor's Note: Presiding Bishop Sean Rowe, who heads the Protestant Episcopal Church in the USA, has announced that Episcopal migration agencies will not assist with the resettlement of white refugees who have fled from violence in South Africa.

After the Trump administration announced plans to accept 49 South African refugees, noting the escalating violence against white farmers in that country, Bishop Rowe said that Episcopal Migration Ministries would end its contracts with the federal government. He said that assisting the white refugees would conflict with “our church’s steadfast commitment or racial justice and reconciliation and our historic ties with the Anglican Church of Southern Africa.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!