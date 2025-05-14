Catholic World News

Government-backed Chinese Catholic groups welcome Pope Leo XIV

May 14, 2025

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: The Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association and the Council of Chinese Bishops have issued congratulatory statements, welcoming the election of Pope Leo XIV.

Lin Jian, a spokesman for the government’s foreign ministry, adding a welcome to the new Pontiff, saying: “We hope that under the leadership of the new pope, the Vatican will continue to have dialogue with China in a constructive spirit.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!