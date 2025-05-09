Catholic World News

Bear witness to Jesus Christ, Pope exhorts cardinals

May 09, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Celebrating Mass in the Sistine Chapel on May 9 for the College of Cardinals, Pope Leo XIV said that the task of Church leaders is to “bear witness to our joyful faith in Christ.”

The newly elected Pontiff said in his homily that the world often responds to Jesus either by rejecting Him or by seeing him as a charismatic leader, but no more. These reactions, he said, can occur even “among baptized Christians, who thus end up living, at this level, in a state of practical atheism.”

“Therefore,” Pope Leo said, “it is essential that we too repeat, with Peter: ‘You are the Christ, the Son of the living God.’”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!