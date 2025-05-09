Action Alert!
Boston archdiocese advises foreign priests against travel

May 09, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Boston has recommended that foreign-born priests serving in the area should avoid international travel, because of severe backlogs in the handling of visa issues.

“As many of you may be aware, recent policy changes by the US Government have significantly impacted foreign travelers coming into the United States,” Father Paul Soper, the archdiocesan director of clergy personnel, wrote in a message to priests. He said that to date no priests serving in the Boston archdiocese have encountered problems, but “we cannot predict if or when challenges may arise.”

