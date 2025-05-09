Catholic World News

Boston archdiocese advises foreign priests against travel

May 09, 2025

» Continue to this story on Boston Globe

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Boston has recommended that foreign-born priests serving in the area should avoid international travel, because of severe backlogs in the handling of visa issues.

“As many of you may be aware, recent policy changes by the US Government have significantly impacted foreign travelers coming into the United States,” Father Paul Soper, the archdiocesan director of clergy personnel, wrote in a message to priests. He said that to date no priests serving in the Boston archdiocese have encountered problems, but “we cannot predict if or when challenges may arise.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!