Vatican spokesman explains Pope Leo’s choice of name

May 09, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Briefing reporters on the newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Matteo Bruni, the director of the Vatican press office, said that the Pope’s choice of the name “Leo” is a clear reference to Pope Leo XIII, the author of the landmark encyclical Rerum Novarum that inaugurated the tradition of Catholic social teaching.

“In this context,” Bruni said, “it is clearly a reference to the lives of men and women, to their work—even in an age marked by artificial intelligence.”

