Pope Leo asks offices of Roman Curia to remain at posts

May 09, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV has asked the leading officers of the Roman Curia to remain at their posts, at least for the immediate future, the Vatican has announced.

The prefects of Vatican dicasteries serve at the pleasure of the Roman Pontiff, and their authority lapses with the death of the Pope. Pope Leo has asked the Curial leaders to resume their work donec aliter provideatur—that is, unless or until he makes other arrangements.

