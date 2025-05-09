Catholic World News

Louis Prevost describes election of brother as ‘just mind-blowing’

May 09, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Louis Prevost, one of the Pope’s two brothers, reacted to the election of his brother as Pope.

Prevost, who lives in southwestern Florida, told Gulf Coast News:

Shocking. Surprising. Exciting. I’m almost speechless. It’s just mind-blowing that my brother was elected pope today. It’s incredible,



When the cardinal came out and started to read his name as soon as he went ‘Ro,’ I knew, you know, he was going to say, ‘Roberto’, and he did,” he said. “And I just freaked out ...’

