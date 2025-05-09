Catholic World News

Vatican spokesman reflects on papal election and abandoning oneself to Christ

May 09, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The editorial director of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication has published an editorial in which he thanked Pope Leo XIV “for accepting. Thank you for saying ‘yes’ and for abandoning yourself to the One who guides the Church.”

“Today, it is the world that is in the midst of a storm—shaken by war and violence,” said Andrea Tornielli. “Let us pray for peace. Let us pray with Peter and for Peter. And, confirmed by him in the faith, let us also learn to abandon ourselves to the One who reigns from the wood of the Cross, bearing on Himself the wounds of humanity.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!