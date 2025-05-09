Catholic World News

US bishops welcome Pope Leo XIV

May 09, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Timothy Broglio, president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, said that the bishops of the US are offering prayers of thanksgiving for Pope Leo’s election.

“In my lifetime, the Church has been blessed with a series of popes each uniquely prepared for his particular moment in history yet sharing a common mission to proclaim the ageless truth of the Gospel,” Archbishop Broglio said. “Certainly, we rejoice that a son of this Nation has been chosen by the cardinals, but we recognize that he now belongs to all Catholics and to all people of good will.”

He added:

His words advocating peace, unity, and missionary activity already indicate a path forward. Trusting in the Holy Spirit, we also pray that the Holy Father, as the successor of St. Peter, will enjoy serenity in his ministry and be a watchful and wise shepherd who will confirm us in our faith and fill the world with the hope inspired by the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

