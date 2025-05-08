Catholic World News

Prelate decries treatment of Africa ‘as a little child in a cradle’

May 08, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Fortunatus Nwachukwu, the secretary of the Dicastery for Evangelization, deplored popular attitudes of condescension toward Africa in a May 76 to a conference at the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross.

“Africa is often seen as a little child in a cradle,” the Nigerian archbishop said. “They say, ‘Please go and calm the child so she does not disturb the adults who are talking.’” He went on to charge: “Unfortunately, in the political world, Africa is still only either a mine from which minerals are extracted for one’s own production or a deposit for one’s own waste.”

