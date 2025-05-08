Catholic World News

Irish government discloses €38 million in support for UN Population Fund

May 08, 2025

» Continue to this story on Oireachtas

CWN Editor's Note: The Irish government sent nearly €38 million ($42 million) to the UN Population Fund between 2019 and 2023, a parliamentary query has revealed.

Ellis Mulroy of the Pro Life Campaign decried the expenditure of government funds, saying: “Funding given to groups like the UNFPA is not legitimate foreign aid. Rather, it’s an ideological abuse of Irish taxpayers’ money, done in our name but without our consent.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!