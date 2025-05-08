Catholic World News

Irish government discloses €38 million in support for UN Population Fund

CWN Editor's Note: The Irish government sent nearly €38 million ($42 million) to the UN Population Fund between 2019 and 2023, a parliamentary query has revealed.

Ellis Mulroy of the Pro Life Campaign decried the expenditure of government funds, saying: “Funding given to groups like the UNFPA is not legitimate foreign aid. Rather, it’s an ideological abuse of Irish taxpayers’ money, done in our name but without our consent.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

