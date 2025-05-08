Catholic World News

Canada: arson against Catholic churches continues; arrests are rare

CWN Editor's Note: Arson attacks on Catholic churches and schools increased by more than 100% after reports began to circulate in 2021 that children were buried in mass graves at the former “residential schools.”

A report from the MacDonald Laurier Institute finds that the arson campaign has continued, although no mass graves have been detected. Only 4% of the incidents of arson have resulted in arrests.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

