USCCB committee chairmen back SSI Savings Penalty Elimination Act

May 08, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The chairmen of two committees of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) have lent their support to the SSI Savings Penalty Elimination Act (House, Senate).

Archbishop Borys Gudziak and Bishop Robert Barron said that the legislation would “provide an overdue update to the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program’s asset limits by adjusting the amount of money SSI recipients are allowed to save for the first time in decades, indexing it to inflation, and eliminating the marriage penalty.”

“The US bishops have long advocated that society should help to ensure a minimum level of security for workers, their families, and persons with disabilities,” the prelates explained in their letter, dated March 4 and released by the USCCB in early May. “The basic income security offered by SSI helps to do just that ... We must do all we can to strengthen it, so it better meets the needs of those who rely on it for a decent standard of living.”

