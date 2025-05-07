Catholic World News

Indian archbishop defends country’s military action in Kashmir

May 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Vincent Aind of Ranchi, the secretary-general of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI), has defended India’s military strikes on Pakistani positions in the disputed province of Kashmir.

The archbishop said that India “has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution,” in attacks on what India has described as terrorist enclaves. He said that the strikes were a response to Pakistani attacks that had killed more than 20 civilians in India.

Archbishop Aind added, however, that military action was not the ideal solution to rising tensions between the two countries. “I would have preferred some diplomatic solution... rather than going to war,” he said.

