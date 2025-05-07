Catholic World News

Indian bishop reports damage from Pakistani shelling in Kashmir

May 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Ivan Pereira of Jammu, India reports that two children were killed by Pakistani shelling near a Catholic school in Poonch. Shells also hit a convert, causing structural damage but no casualties.

The shelling occurred in Kashmir, where Indian and Pakistani forces have exchanged fire in an escalating dispute over control of the province.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

