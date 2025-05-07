Catholic World News

Cardinal McElroy: ‘I have no guess’ who the next Pope will be

May 07, 2025

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: At a May 5 Mass at his titular church in Rome, Cardinal Robert McElroy said that he had “no guess” about who the next Pontiff will be.

“It has become ever clearer to me how profound and mysterious this process is, to find a successor to Peter who meets the needs of the present,” he said. “I can give you no insights into who is ahead,” he continued—“not because I cannot do so because of my promise, although I can’t, but because I have no guess.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!