Vatican spokesman: Pius XII’s message at end of World War II is more relevant than ever

May 07, 2025

L’Osservatore Romano devoted two pages in its May 6 edition to the 80th anniversary of the conclusion of World War II in Europe (May 8, 1945), and Pope Venerable Pius XII’s radio message (Italian, English) the following day.

Pope Pius XII’s words “are more timely than ever,” wrote Andrea Tornielli, editorial director of the Dicastery for Communication. “In our time, characterized by dark clouds and the reverberation of the sinister sound of the most destructive weapons, it is not possible to build peace, true peace, the only peace that can last, without sure justice, loyalty, mutual trust, understanding and benevolence.”

He continued:

True peace requires truth and charity, not the will to dominate and oppress, not the will to attack and crush the adversary. The anniversary we are celebrating is an invitation not to forget what the generations of our fathers and grandfathers have built with immense sacrifices: 80 years of substantial peace in a continent that for centuries has been shaken by every type of fratricidal conflict. That sacrifice today takes on a very particular and highly topical meaning. Nations that had fought each other bitterly, giving rise to two terrible world conflicts, resumed a journey together, that journey that led to the European Union. The generation of the founding fathers of a united Europe had before their eyes the horrifying scenes of the devastation caused by war.

Tornielli then recalled actions taken on behalf of peace by Pope St. Paul VI, Pope St. John Paul II, and Pope Francis, as well as the founding vision of the United Nations. The Vatican spokesman added:

Let us hope that the anniversary of these 80 years will lead to a renewal of everyone’s commitment to a de-escalation of conflicts. It is important to learn from history: 40 years ago, the two major superpowers tried to talk to reduce armaments. The leaders of the United States and the USSR met and talked. We need a de-escalation of the war that is devastating Ukraine, a de-escalation of the war that is devastating Gaza, as well as the conflicts in South Sudan and in other parts of the world that in this moment are not in the media spotlight. Everyone’s commitment is needed to fight terrorism, removing any “religious” justification for hatred and the killing of innocents.

