Leading German bishop congratulates new chancellor, calls for social cohesion

May 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the German Bishops’ Conference congratulated Friedrich Merz upon his parliamentary election as the nation’s chancellor.

“From the bottom of my heart, I wish you every success in your work, necessary and courageous decisions, and above all, God’s abundant blessing,” said Bishop Georg Bätzing of Limburg. He continued:

Necessary reforms in various areas are just as important as strengthening internal security. Above all, however, social cohesion must prevail, which the Federal Republic needs more than ever. Separatism and nationalist tones must not gain the upper hand.

“You know that the Catholic Church is a reliable and constructive partner in many issues concerning your government program,” the prelate concluded. “Please draw on the expertise that we as a Church can contribute to the political context.”

