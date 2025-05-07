Catholic World News

Swiss Guardsmen remember fallen confrères

May 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At a wreath-laying ceremony on May 6, members of the Pontifical Swiss Guard remembered their 147 confrères who died during the Sack of Rome on May 6, 1527.

Msgr. Javier Domingo Fernández González, chief of protocol of the Secretariat of State, attended the ceremony, at which Christoph Graf, the Swiss Guard’s commander, spoke.

The Swiss Guard’s swearing-in ceremony, which typically takes place annually on May 6, has been postponed until the fall.

