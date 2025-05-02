Catholic World News

Annual Swiss Guard swearing-in ceremony postponed

May 02, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontifical Swiss Guard has announced that its swearing-in ceremony, which takes place annually on May 6, has been postponed until the fall.

The ceremony takes place on May 6 in memory of the guards’ heroism during the Sack of Rome on May 6, 1527. The Vatican newspaper recalled that “189 Swiss Guards defended [Pope] Clement VII: they managed to bring him to safety in Castel Sant’Angelo, but only 42 survived the massacre.”

