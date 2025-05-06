Catholic World News

Trump administration defends mail delivery of abortion pills

May 06, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Trump administration is defending regulations set by the Biden administration that allow for online sales and mail distribution of the abortion pill mifepristone.

Federal attorneys are defending the regulations against legal challenges brought by three states seeking to restrict distribution of the abortion pills. During his presidential campaign, Donald Trump said that he would not restrict access to the pills, but would leave regulation up to the states.

