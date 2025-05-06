Catholic World News

Trump administration to investigation state law challenging confessional seal

CWN Editor's Note: The Department of Justice has announced an investigation into a new law in the state of Washington that would require priests to divulge information about child abuse even if it was obtained in a sacramental confession.

The Justice Department said that the legislation “appears on its face to violate the First Amendment” by infringing on religious freedom. Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dillon added, “Worse Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “Worse, the law appears to single out clergy as not entitled to assert applicable privileges, as compared to other reporting professionals.”

