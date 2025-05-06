Catholic World News

Cardinals discuss papal priorities in final pre-conclave meeting

May 06, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: On May 6, at their final general congregation before the papal conclave, the members of the College of Cardinals continued their discussion of the challenges facing the universal Church and the priorities that the next Pontiff should face.

Matteo Bruni, the director of the Vatican press office, reported that 26 cardinals had addressed the assembly. The previous day, the cardinals had held an extra afternoon session to accommodate all the prelates who wished to speak. Bruni identified the topics only in general terms, saying that the talks covered “the reforms of Pope Francis that need to be carried forward: legislation on abuse, economic issues, the Roman Curia, synodality, work for peace, and care for creation.”

