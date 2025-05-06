Catholic World News

Pakistani bishops’ spokesman fears war over Kashmir

May 06, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The executive secretary of the Social Communications Commission of the Episcopal Conference of Pakistan said that Indian and Pakistani leaders are “fueling violence and conflict” over the disputed region of Kashmir, thus increasing “the risk of a new war.”

“That is why today we say emphatically: we need words of peace, we need dialogues based on reason and thinking about the good of the respective peoples,” said Father Qaisar Feroz, OFM Cap. Pakistani Christians “pray for de-escalation so that the threads of negotiations can be re-twisted.”

Father Feroz warned that “the conflict has also led to a ‘water conflict,’ because the springs are located on Indian territory, and India has closed them to Pakistan. This will have an impact on the poor and civilian population, which is very bitter for us.”

