AI image of Trump as pope was ‘not good,’ Cardinal Dolan tells reporters

May 06, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York said that an AI-generated image of President Donald Trump as pope, posted on presidential and White House social media accounts, was “not good.”

“I hope he didn’t have anything to do with that,” said Cardinal Dolan.

The New York State Catholic Conference tweeted:

There is nothing clever or funny about this image, Mr. President. We just buried our beloved Pope Francis and the cardinals are about to enter a solemn conclave to elect a new successor of St. Peter. Do not mock us.

