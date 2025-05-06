Catholic World News

Ukrainian bishop asks USCCB president to ‘be on the side of the truth,’ counter false narratives

May 06, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a show of solidarity for Ukraine, the president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops met with representatives of the Ukrainian Council of the Churches of Religious Organizations.

“We really have felt the solidarity of the Church in the USA, and we never cease to pray for you,” said Bishop Vitalii Kryvytskyi, SDB, the Latin-rite bishop of Kyiv-Zhytomy. “Now we are asking the Church to be on the side of the truth, and not to allow a false narrative to prevail in the current political climate.”

Archbishop Timothy Broglio, president of the US bishops’ conference, encouraged the Ukrainians “to speak the truth, even when not politically expedient, respect fundamental human rights and treat every human person with dignity, even Russian prisoners of war.”

