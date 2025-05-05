Catholic World News

Archbishop Cordeleone on how to end the liturgy wars

May 05, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: “With all of the issues facing the Church at this time, none is more important than how we worship,” writes Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone for First Things.

Looking forward to the conclave, the archbishop says that “now is an opportune time to revive Pope Benedict XVI’s vision” for ending the “liturgy wars” and the confusion that resulted. Among other things, he reasons:

Calls from every post-conciliar pope, from Paul VI to Francis, to correct liturgical abuses and sloppiness have had practically no effect in the lived experience of Catholics in the pews. Something more needs to be done. A comfortable familiarity with the Traditional Latin Mass has great potential for serving this purpose.

