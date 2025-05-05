Catholic World News

Cardinal Mamberti presides at final Mass for Pope Francis

May 05, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Dominique Mamberti presided on May 5 at the final Mass of the Novendiali, the nine memorial Masses traditionally celebrated for a deceased Roman Pontiff.

In his homily the French cardinal said that Pope Francis had “reminded the powerful that we must obey God rather than men, and proclaimed to all humanity the joy of the Gospel.” He said that the late Pope’s work was “grounded in the long moments of prayer that the Ignatian discipline had imprinted in him.”

Cardinal Mamberti, as the protodeacon of the College of Cardinals, will have the task of introducing the newly elected Pontiff to the world—unless, of course, he himself is elected.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!