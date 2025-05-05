Catholic World News

German bishops’ leader promises to work for women’s ordination

May 05, 2025

» Continue to this story on Katholisch

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Georg Bätzing, the president of the German episcopal conference, vowed to work for the ordination of women as “a matter of justice,” as he spoke on May 4 at Evangelical Church Day.

Bishop Bätzing also assured members of the Evangelical Church that they would be welcomed to receive Communion in Catholic churches in Germany, despite Vatican resistance to that policy.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!