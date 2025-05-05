Catholic World News

Cardinal Ranjith: victims of 2019 Easter bombing recognized as witnesses of faith

May 05, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Albert Malcolm Ranjith of Colombo, Sri Lanka, has announced that the 167 people killed in the Easter Sunday bombing of churches in Sri Lanka will be recognized by the Vatican among the “witnesses of the faith” in the 21st century.

The Dicastery for the Causes of Saints has compiled the list of the witnesses of faith, which will be made public during the current Jubilee Year. The list includes all those who were killed because of “hatred of the faith.”

